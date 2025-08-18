The Spurs loan man scored in PNE’s 2-1 win over Leicester City last weekend

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Devine described it as the ‘perfect start’ to life at Preston North End after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Leicester City.

The 21-year-old has played in all three games so far, after joining the club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. Devine came off the bench in the opening day draw at QPR, started against Barrow in the Carabao Cup and got the nod for his first league start last weekend - as PNE saw off the Foxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devine wasted no time in making a fine impression on the Deepdale faithful. With just seven minutes on the clock, he rounded Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk and finished expertly from a tight angle, around 20 yards out. Devine’s efforts were hailed by manager Paul Heckingbottom and the player was delighted post-match.

“I enjoyed it from when I first stepped on to when I came off,” said Devine. “Yeah, buzzing. I was questioning why he came out at first and then when I took it round him, obviously the angle was a bit tight and I just thought if I aim for the back post then it's either going in, or someone's tapping it in - luckily, it went in.

“The staff players, everyone, have made me feel welcome. That's important because when you feel like that, you go on to the pitch and perform as best you can. When I was first coming in, (the manager) got to explain how he wants things to go and I think it was a perfect match; today sort of showed that a little bit, I think.

“I think it was sort of a no-brainer coming here. Obviously, I know the area from being (round) here as well, so that helped. When I played against Preston last time they had a few loan boys playing and stuff, so I always knew that when I came here it would be a step forward for me, and it's proven to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devine has had a taste of the Championship football before, albeit a fairly brief spell with Plymouth Argyle in the 2023/24 campaign. The midfielder made 15 appearances for the Pilgrims. Now, after a valuable life experience of one year on loan with Westerlo, he feels ready to really make his mark on the second tier stage.

“My first time in the Championship, I thought that I wasn't myself enough in a way,” said Devine. “I think that the game against QPR and today hopefully shows that I'm trying to prove myself a bit more in this league. It was vital (the year in Belgium). Living in another country and all that sort of stuff, I'm really glad I went there for that season.”

Alfie Devine, Ole, Ole...

North End supporters serenaded the Spurs loanee almost instantly, when he stepped on to the pitch at Loftus Road for a bright cameo. Hearing his name sung straight away was a great feeling for a young player in a completely new environment.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Devine. “I think when I heard it at QPR away, hearing that as well gives you a good feeling of the place, yeah.”

Your next PNE read: Why Paul Gallagher feared for 'big time' Leicester City before a ball was kicked at Preston North End