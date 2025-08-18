PNE beat Leicester City 2-1 at Deepdale on Saturday

"It was a fantastic performance from Preston North End, from start to finish," Gallagher told BBC Lancashire Sport. "They had a little bit - 15 minutes in the second half - when Leicester got on top. But, from the first whistle I thought Preston were aggressive. They knew Leicester were going to have the ball and play patterns. They thought it was too easy coming to Preston; I saw by the attitude when they were warming up.

“I was watching them and they were so lazy... just a bit big-time, thinking ‘we’ll turn up and win this game’. Preston were having none of that. They were out of the traps, aggressive, on the front foot. Daniel Iversen didn't have to make a save in the first half. Preston got down the right hand side, isolated Luke Thomas and knew Leicester played a high line, so they needed runners in behind.

“Osmajic and Smith were a real handful and they went in comfortably one-nil up at half-time. Leicester, second half, needed to make some changes and they did that at half time. They grew into the game. I thought the midfield three of Devine, Whiteman and McCann ran their socks off. Thierry Small, for me, that's why Preston North End brought him to the club.

“His energy up and down... he had (Abdul) Fatawu - who was one of the best players in the Championship two years ago - in his back pocket. Too strong, too powerful, running up the pitch and getting back in defending. He got a standing ovation from the crowd when he went off and that's what Preston were crying out for - a player who is direct and wants to run at them.

“Preston showed real good resilience, togetherness, they stuck in and got the goal on transition. Small drives, puts a wonderful ball in nice and early and Osmajic fires it into the goal with his instep. It was nothing more than they deserved. Deepdale was rocking in the last 10 minutes. Every fan was on their feet and didn't leave because they saw how hard the players had worked. The fans got them across the line in the last 10 minutes. It was an unbelievable atmosphere and a great game of football.”

