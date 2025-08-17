PNE were 2-1 winners over Leicester City on Saturday afternoon... Paul Heckingbottom discussed plenty of his summer signings post-match

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a ‘massive’ shift from Michael Smith

“Yes, if you saw him manage himself, we're in the gym early as staff, about quarter past seven, and he always comes in at five to eight in the morning,” Heckingbottom told Lancashire Post. “He's got his own routine. I've known him for a long time - he came to Barnsley on loan when I was a coach. He's certainly developed into a top pro now, looking after himself so he can perform like that.

“He knows the game, but he's also developed into a top player because he knows how to use what he's got and his attributes are great. He's a good addition to the squad and that type of performance, that type of centre-forward, is invaluable throughout the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On him being an example to youngsters

“100 per cent, yes,” said Heckingbottom. “What he does is he's got his own programme, from start to finish he knows what he needs during the week. He's made himself very strong, very fit, but also added things which help him perform on the pitch as well.”

On a goal being a matter of time for him

“Yes, he'll get goals without a doubt but it's more the shift for the team I think,” said Heckingbottom. “We would’ve loved energy to bring on, especially when you go 2-1 up and you know you're going to get chances on the counter. But I'm also looking at Smudge thinking how well he defends set plays for us.

“You saw him come back and rob their deep midfielder of the ball, 25 yards from our goal. That's just his know-how and his knowledge of the game, but then his desire to win. So, in a way, I don't know if it would’ve been a good move bringing him off, if I would’ve had the bodies on the bench.”

On Pol Valentin’s first league start for PNE

“Yes, I think so,” said Heckingbottom, when asked if he liked what the Spaniard offered going forward. “We had some really good performances. Kaine (Kesler-Hayden) got our Player of the Year last year, playing wing-back, but a totally different player to Pol. And, Kaine's attributes were used in a different way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pol’s got a good understanding - and it’s why we identified him - to go on the outside and deliver crosses. We looked at the number of crosses he got in from wide. It's a big, big thing having him one side and then Thierry (Small) the other. It's something we didn't really have last year, whoever played wing-back.

“Willing to go on the outside wins you more set plays, wins you more corners and it's just a totally different dynamic. If we want it the other way, we can play a different one at left wing-back and we can play Thierry on the right. Or, we can play (Brad) Potts who links a little bit more, so it's just a different dynamic to the XI.”

On Alfie Devine’s work rate for the team

“Yes, that's what I saw of him last season when he was on loan in Belgium, which all of a sudden like, ‘Right, yes’ - because I know what a good footballer he is,” said Heckingbottom. “Listen, the biggest thing is his quality, you can see that with the goal, how he looks after the ball and passes the ball.

“That adds a lot to our group, a lot - I love that. But you can't have that at the expense of the work rate and you can't have that at the expense of the tactical understanding, because the best team won today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can't bring individuals into our group who are going to make the team weaker. I never pick the best 11 individuals, I pick what I think is the best team. Yes, he's got good quality, you can see his work rate for the team - great kid, but his tactical understanding means he helps the team as well.”

On him coming off due to fatigue, the PNE boss added: “Yes, plus looking after him. He's not had a pre-season. He played less than 45, then 45, then he came on at QPR and we got him 60 the other night. So, he's trying to help us win points while he's doing his pre-season basically.”

On Milutin Osmajic doing what all good strikers do

“Yes, that's what we want from him, that's it,” said Heckingbottom. “I’ve said many times that he scores goals and to do that you need to be getting chances and good strikers aren't bothered about ones they miss - they just want the next one.”

Your next PNE read: Heckingbottom reaction to win over Foxes