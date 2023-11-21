Preston North End transfer boost as Sunderland 'unlikely' to sign £3m defender
Preston North End are one of four Championship clubs interested in the Ghana under-23 international.
Preston North End have received a boost after it was reported that it would be 'unlikely' that Sunderland would sign one of their reported January transfer targets.
Hammarby centre-back Nathaniel Adjei is a reported target for Ryan Lowe, however there has been interest from two other Championship sides, and clubs in Scotland. Adjei, who has burst on to the scene in Sweden, is quickly emerging as one of Europe's highly-rated young defenders.
Sister website the Sunderland Echo report that Adjei is 'unlikely' to be a transfer priority when the window opens in just over a months time. The Wearside club signed Jenson Seelt and Nectrarios Triantis in the summer, whilst Luke O'Nien and Dan Ballard have both signed new contracts which makes a move for another central defender unlikely at this stage. Sunderland instead will focus on signing either a holding midfielder or look to recruit players in the wide area, rather than in central defence.
North End must now get past the interest of other reported clubs. Middlesbrough are said to be keen, meanwhile Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers are also said to hold an interest. Swedish outlet Fotbolldirekt also reported that Leeds United are tracking the defender.
It was reported by the Scottish press that Rangers have been scouting him in-person meanwhile the Scottish champions Celtic just hold an interest at this stage. A transfer report from the Sun said that PNE, along with Middlesbrough and Sunderland had been interested in pursuing a loan move, and that it would cost £3m to sign him permanently.
Adjei is under contract at Hammarby until the summer of 2026, and is now on a break after the Swedish football season has ended. with Hammarby finishing in seventh in the Allsvenskan. Adjei played 21 times in the league, and was part of a defence that kept six clean sheets. Sweden's football season usually does not start until April, and so there is plenty of time for a deal to be constructed.