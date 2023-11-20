Championship Team of the Season so far - featuring Cardiff & Leeds stars as Preston men snubbed - gallery
A number of surprising names feature in the Championship Team of the Season so far
There is plenty of excitement surrounding Preston North End this season as they prepare to resume their Championship campaign against a play-off chasing Cardiff City team.
Ryan Lowe’s men have treated the fans to plenty of great performances in the opening third of the season - the most recent of which proved to be a last minute winner in the Lancashire Derby against Blackburn Rovers.
The Lilywhites are the surprise package in the division so far and fans will be optimistic of the club’s chances of reaching the top-flight for the first time since 1961.
Preston currently find themselves fifth in the table with 28 points from their opening 16 games and there has been a number of standout individual performances - but how many Preston stars have made it into the Championship Team of the Season put together by stat experts, Who Scored?