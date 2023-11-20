A number of surprising names feature in the Championship Team of the Season so far

There is plenty of excitement surrounding Preston North End this season as they prepare to resume their Championship campaign against a play-off chasing Cardiff City team.

Ryan Lowe’s men have treated the fans to plenty of great performances in the opening third of the season - the most recent of which proved to be a last minute winner in the Lancashire Derby against Blackburn Rovers.

The Lilywhites are the surprise package in the division so far and fans will be optimistic of the club’s chances of reaching the top-flight for the first time since 1961.