Former Preston defender Matthew Olosunde

Released Preston North End defender Matt Olosunde has resurfaced at former club Manchester United.

But anyone thinking he’s been given the chance to resurrect his career at Old Trafford will be sadly mistaken.

Instead, the 25-year-old - who endured two highly-frustrating seasons at Deepdale - was invited back by his former employers to take part in a training camp specifically laid on for ex-players.

Under the guise of a newly set-up alumni project, Unitedis's aim to retain connections with its former academy youngsters. Last week’s get-together saw Olosunde and fellow ex-Red Devils team-mates partake in coaching sessions as they look to keep their fitness levels up and get back into the game. However, the five-day camp also included several different elements that allowed the currently out-of-work players to assess their options away from football.

Olosunde, who left United to join Rotherham in 2019, has been without a club since his Preston release at the end of last season. His departure ended a two-year stint that produced just three first-team appearances and one Championship start.

Signed by former boss Frankie McAvoy on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, the right-back picked up an Achilles injury in pre-season that ruled him out until December of that year. McAvoy handed him his Lilywhites debut his a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn on December 4 - but two days later the Scot was sacked as Preston sat 18th in the table.

