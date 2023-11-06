The lowdown on the latest player to be linked to Preston North End ahead of the January transfer window.

Preston North End have been linked with a move for Hammarby star Nathaniel Adjei.

It was reported last weekend - by journalist Alan Nixon - that North End are ‘in talks’ to sign Adjei. It is suggested that a loan deal, with a view to a permanent, is being discussed. PNE are said to be 'making the biggest push', with it claimed that North End are willing to pay the reported £3m asking price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer signing Milutin Osmajic is Preston North End's club record signing, having joined from Cadiz for a fee in the region of £2m. Adjei, though, could quickly surpass that outlay if the rumours are true. We take a look at what the Lilywhites might be getting, should any pursuit result in success.

What position does he play?

Adjei is a centre-back. He is right-footed and has also played at right-back for his current club.

What is his background?

Adjei started youth football at 11-years-of-age and played for Danbury, a club in the south-east region in Ghana. He was promoted to their first-team before being loaned out to Hammarby TFF, which is the development side of Hammarby and plays in the third tier of Swedish football. He has a combined six caps for Ghana’s under-20 and under-23’s teams. He was captain of Ghana’s under-17’s team, and was called up to the under-20 squad at just 16-years-old.

How has Adjei fared so far in senior level football?

Adjei has been enjoying a breakout season. He was promoted to the first-team by Marti Cifuentes, who was recently appointed manager of North End’s Championship rivals QPR. He has made 25 appearances in the league and cup this season, with eight clean sheets and one goal. Adjei played in the two UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers against Dutch outfit FC Twente. He has made 30 appearances so far for Hammarby’s senior team, in addition to the 22 times he played for the development side.

What has been said about Adejei?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will develop into a top-notch defender, in my opinion,” said Marti Cifuentes, who is now the manager of QPR. “We know the talent we have on our hands, because he has displayed glimpses of being a top-notch football player.”

What is the current situation?