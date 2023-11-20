Where are they now? The Preston North End team that beat Cardiff City 6-0 - including Birmingham City manager and Burnley and Leicester City figures
Preston North End's 6-0 win against Cardiff City back in 2009 will live long in the memory.
Preston North End are on the hunt for a play-off spot in the Championship and their season resumes against Cardiff City.
The Lilywhites find themselves in fifth place after beating Blackburn Rovers in the Lancashire Derby in their final match before the international break. A good test awaits Ryan Lowe's side as the Welsh outfit travel north just outside the top-six and seeking a response after their collapse against Norwich City.
It will be 14-years and seven months since we saw one of the largest wins at Deepdale. Cardiff had been on the hunt for an automatic promotion spot and their hopes were dashed with that defeat, and more was to follow. Neil Mellor opened the scoring with a brace inside the first-half and Andy Lonergan saved a Ross McCormack penalty which would turn out to be huge on the grand scheme of things. Paul McKenna made it three, then an own goal from Mark Kennedy made it before, and then Chris Brown and Lee Williamson made for an emphatic victory.
PNE ended up finishing sixth that season and Cardiff ended up missing out in seventh. They were tied on +12 goal difference, and so PNE finished ahead of Cardiff on the virtue of goals scored with just one more goal scored than them. If McCormack had converted his penalty and made the scoreline a bit more respectable then it could have been a different story.
North End finished sixth but lost to Sheffield United in the semi-finals, and then Lancashire rivals Burnley won promotion after beating the Blades 1-0 at Wembley thanks to a Wade Elliott goal.
Flick through to see what the team from that day in April 2009 are up to now.