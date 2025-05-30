Preston Retro: 25 of the best local pubs which have closed down in the last two decades

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th May 2025, 08:34 BST

In just 15 years, Preston has gained some terrific new ale houses, but sadly lost many traditional pubs.

I revisit Preston pubs closed in two decades through pictures during times when bars were packed - it’s how we remember them. Your favourite might be featured...

ICYMI: I hardly recognise these retro scenes of Preston in various states of ruin and regeneration

I vaguely remember the tight-knit communities of the 1970s like Leyland was in these retro scenes

Bygone Preston: 'I stepped back in time and visited Preston in the 1980s - here's what I saw'

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

91a Friargate, Preston

1. Lamb and Packet

91a Friargate, Preston | jpimediaresell

Photo Sales
Corporation Street, Preston

2. The Globe

Corporation Street, Preston | other

Photo Sales
300 Fylde Road, Preston

3. Fylde Tavern

300 Fylde Road, Preston | jpimediaresell

Photo Sales
Watling Street Road, Preston

4. The Sumners

Watling Street Road, Preston | jpimediaresell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice