Bygone Preston: 'I stepped back in time and visited Preston in the 1980s - here's what I saw'

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 19th Feb 2025, 11:06 BST

Through these wonderful photos I stepped back in time and visited Preston in the 1980s

They wrap up life in and around our city, from Easter celebrations, events, sport and street scenes.

1. Proud winners of the Preston and District Cubs First Aid Competition were 1st Broughton A. They beat teams from 12 other packs in the contest at St Mary Magdalene's, Ribbleton. The Broughton A team pictured with the trophy are (left to right): Peter Jones, Simon Lees, Andrew Jamieson and Christopher Dryland. Broughton last won the contest 10 years ago

The Jolly Farmer P.H. Market Street, Preston. March 1980. Collection of R. Johnston. Kindly provided by Mark Barlow and the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. Courtesy of Preston Digital Archive

2. Preston 1980s

The Jolly Farmer P.H. Market Street, Preston. March 1980. Collection of R. Johnston. Kindly provided by Mark Barlow and the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. Courtesy of Preston Digital Archive | National World

3. Retro A young lad has his photograph taken in the Fire engine at the Preston Fire Station Open Day July 1983

4. A 24-hour football game at Springfields football ground, Lea, raised nearly Â£700 for muscular dystrophy. Twenty-five people took part in relays in the five-a-side football match organised by the Preston Area Civil Service Sports Council

