And, while regular city-goers may bemoan the seemingly-constant roadworks and building projects going on these days, rest assured that ‘twas always thus, as demonstrated by these incredible pictures.
I hardly recognise these retro scenes of Preston in various states of ruin and regeneration. They also feature countless buildings now wiped clean from the face of the cityscape.
Take a look and see if you can remember them...
A last look at the interior of the old Empire Theatre on Tithebarn Street in Preston. The stage boards have gone and the boxes and bingo site remain - but not for long. The Empire - which opened in 1911 - was Preston's oldest surviving theatre until it was converted into a bingo hall in 1964. It was torn down in 1976 Photo: National World
Two of the shops which once formed part of a prosperous shopping area awaiting demolition in the Adelphi area of Preston in 1967 Photo: National World
A typical scene in run-down Preston, with abandoned cars just sat waiting to be eventually scrapped. In the distance you can see the towering spire of St Walburge's Church Photo: National World
This image, captured in 1983, shows demolition of the old flax and cotton mill on Lord Street, Preston - standing in the shadow of the Guild Hall complex. To this day the area remains undeveloped Photo: National World
