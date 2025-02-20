Leyland was heavily influenced by its rich industrial heritage, particularly the automotive sector. British Leyland, a key employer, shaped the town’s identity, with local pride centred around manufacturing.

I vaguely remember the tight knit communities of the 1970s with many families connected through generations of work and social life often revolving around local pubs, clubs, and community events.

Sport played a vital role in Leyland’s culture throughout these decades, with football and cricket being particularly popular. Leyland Motors Football Club and local cricket teams drew enthusiastic crowds, and grassroots sports were a central part of life for many.

In the 1980s, economic challenges shifted the town's industrial focus, but Leyland remained resilient. The 1990s saw growth in retail and service industries, while Leyland continued to hold onto its strong sense of community. The Leyland Festival became a focal point for local celebration, bringing together residents for parades, music, and performances.

As Leyland transitioned through these decades, it maintained a balance of industrial grit and community spirit, reflected in its sporting culture and social life. Below is a collection of archive images capturing life in Leyland during this vibrant era.

1 . More than 50 children from Warwick Road, Leyland, joined in the fun to celebrate Andrew and Fergie's big day, with games, a disco and plenty of sandwiches, jellies and pop National World Photo Sales

2 . The Children in Need appeal netted an estimated Â£5. And in Lancashire the response to the appeal saw Leyland comedian Phil Cool joining in the fund-raising. Along with the Mayor of South Ribble, Coun Jerry Jenkinson, he opened an event in Leyland which included appearances by the Evening Post band and the Leyland Morris Men National World Photo Sales

3 . Members of the Boys' Brigade from Carey Baptist Church, Preston, justified their position as favourites to carry off the major honours at the Preston, Leyland and district battalion's annual sports at Penwortham Holme. They won the trophies for the best company and junior sections and also came first in the company section's relay race. About 150 boys, aged from eight to 17 took part National World Photo Sales

4 . Soccer mad schoolgirls Alison O'Donnell and Julie Norris got a first class reply to their letter to a local football club. The 11-year-old pupils from the Seven Stars Junior School in Chorley wrote to their favourite team (after Manchester United) Leyland Motors asking for pictures of the players. The club did better than that. They invited the girls down to Thurston Road where chairman Kevin Kirkby presented them with a colour photo of the Motors team before their match against Stalybridge Celtic National World Photo Sales