Super fit pupils at a top Lancashire boys' school have piled on the pounds for charity. For 28 year seven pupils at Hutton Grammar School took part in a mini-triathlon in aid of the NSPCC. Pictured is Luen Halewood, regional schools manager for the NSPCC with triathletes Daniel Sanderson, Daniel O'Hare, Robert Cafferkey and the rest of the first year class 1W
Children at St Gregory's RC Primary School in Preston with their puppets
Pupils at a Preston school made a bid for stardom by performing to packed audiences with a production of the hit musical Godspell. All of the three shows performed by a cast of budding actors at Archbishop Temple School, Fulwood, were sell-outs
Brave Lancashire youngsters will be stepping into the limelight to be rewarded with Millennium Child of Achievement Awards for their personal achievement in adverse circumstances. Battling youngster Fiona Rowley has certainly impressed her family, school and friends. The popular 10-year-old from Inskip, is described as "amazing" and "a joy" by her nearest and dearest. She is pictured above with her mum Barbara, and younger brother Thomas, age six
