These fascinating pictures show how Preston was shaping up at the start of the 20th Century.

They revisit families at the time, streets, churches and industry to a time we can only study through photographs.

This 'grovery and provisions' shop was 81 Adelphi Street in, Preston

1. Preston, 1900

This 'grovery and provisions' shop was 81 Adelphi Street in, Preston | National World

St Leonard's Church, Walton-le-Dale

2. Preston 1900-1901

St Leonard's Church, Walton-le-Dale | National World

Preston cotton mill scene in the 1900's

3. Preston 1900-1901

Preston cotton mill scene in the 1900's | National World

A bird's eye view for one youngster as a troop of soldiers from Fulwood Barracks, dressed in tropical kit in the centre of Fishergate, march in single file to the railway station where they would depart for the South African wars in 1900

4. Preston 1900-1901

A bird's eye view for one youngster as a troop of soldiers from Fulwood Barracks, dressed in tropical kit in the centre of Fishergate, march in single file to the railway station where they would depart for the South African wars in 1900 | National World

