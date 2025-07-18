36 amazing retro pictures to take you back to Preston in the late 1990s reminding you of the best era

We have some great photos to show you...

The 1990s will have undoubtedly been a formative time for many people, so take a look at some of our best retro archive pics of Preston life, people, and scenes from back in those heady days.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Members of Readers Ballroom, Holme Slack, Preston, go dancing in the street with Robin Hood and Maid Marion from Preston Playhouse Panto, 'Robin Hood'. Robin Hood played by Jane Tudor and Maid Marion played by Naomi Smith, were at the dancing school to present trophies to 100% of the members who all gained Highly Commended or higher in their medal tests recently.

2. The battle of sexes has spilled out over a Lancashire bar. Things turned bitter at the Cartford Hotel in Little Eccleston, near Garstang, because local brewer John Smith has installed a new beer pump featuring a topless woman. John, who owns the Hart Brewery next door to the pub, fell out with barmaid Fiona McCulloch after she drew a bra on the female, who was advertising the beer called Temptress

3. Many Lancashire companies are already on board the Evening Posts Get Healthy train and one which is jetting ahead is British Aerospace. The defence giant has installed a new health screening computer system for its employees at its plant in Warton, near Preston. Pictured above is Sister Pauline Rae with a patient

4. Headmaster Barry Duckett from Highfield Priory School in Preston at the sponsored bounce which is raising money for local hospices and connected to his sponsored walk in the Himalayas

