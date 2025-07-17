26 pictures of Preston Indoor Market where you did your shopping in the 1990s are a nostalgic treat

Preston’s Indoor Market may be a distant memory now, but for many it will always be held in high regard.

It was once a thriving shopping mecca for the people of Preston and many will remember the friendly stallholders and their shiny wares for years to come. We’ve picked out some images of the Indoor Market that haven’t been seen for a while and hope they will bring the memories flooding back.

There was something for everyone to be found at Preston's Indoor Market in 1996

1. Preston's Indoor Market

There was something for everyone to be found at Preston's Indoor Market in 1996 Photo: Lindsey North

Hardware stall found on the upstairs section of Preston's Indoor Market. This image was taken in 1996

2. Preston's Indoor Market

Hardware stall found on the upstairs section of Preston's Indoor Market. This image was taken in 1996 Photo: Lindsey North

This image from 1990 shows a bustling Preston Indoor Market

3. Preston's Indoor Market

This image from 1990 shows a bustling Preston Indoor Market Photo: Archive

At Christmas in 1985 market trader Mavis Brown was the proud winner of the Best Decorated Stall

4. Preston's Indoor Market

At Christmas in 1985 market trader Mavis Brown was the proud winner of the Best Decorated Stall Photo: Bernard Howe

