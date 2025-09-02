Lancashire Retro: 41 brilliant pictures of Preston places and faces which which take you back to the late 70s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Suffice to say there was plenty going on in Preston in 1977...

Featuring everything from a visit from Bing Crosby to a handful of less celebrity-tinged everyday happenings, it was quite the year, so check out our best archive pictures from that era.

One thousand Lancashire brownies and guides formed a vivid symbolic backcloth to the diamond jubilee celebrations of the guiding movement The 60 year celebrations at Preston North End's football ground marked the growth of the area's guiding movement from 500 members at the birth of 1917 to the present 13,000. About 8,000 guides, brownies and rangers were present. Pictured are some of the Blackpool girls who gave a demonstration of old Lancashire dances

One thousand Lancashire brownies and guides formed a vivid symbolic backcloth to the diamond jubilee celebrations of the guiding movement The 60 year celebrations at Preston North End's football ground marked the growth of the area's guiding movement from 500 members at the birth of 1917 to the present 13,000. About 8,000 guides, brownies and rangers were present. Pictured are some of the Blackpool girls who gave a demonstration of old Lancashire dances Photo: RETRO

Men employed through the Government's job creation programme digging up ancient tombstones in the grounds of Preston's Parish Church, to make way for landscaped gardens

Men employed through the Government's job creation programme digging up ancient tombstones in the grounds of Preston's Parish Church, to make way for landscaped gardens Photo: RETRO

Panto chorus girls appearing in Goldilocks and Three Bears at the Charter Theatre, Preston. From left: Jane Mitchell, Fulwood, Preston; Debbie Smyth, St Annes; Marie Preston, of Blackpool; Sue Boardman of Grange Park, Blackpool; Debbie Mitchell, Farington Moss, near Preston; Kelly Francis, North Shore, Blackpool

Panto chorus girls appearing in Goldilocks and Three Bears at the Charter Theatre, Preston. From left: Jane Mitchell, Fulwood, Preston; Debbie Smyth, St Annes; Marie Preston, of Blackpool; Sue Boardman of Grange Park, Blackpool; Debbie Mitchell, Farington Moss, near Preston; Kelly Francis, North Shore, Blackpool Photo: RETRO

Bing Crosby arrives at Preston railway station ahead of his sold-out concert at Preston Guild Hall on September 22, 1977

Bing Crosby arrives at Preston railway station ahead of his sold-out concert at Preston Guild Hall on September 22, 1977 Photo: RETRO

