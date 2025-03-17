25 fantastic high school pictures taken in Preston in the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:12 BST

These fabulous photos go back to school in the 90s and 00s

They captured pupils at work in classrooms, in sports activities, music celebrations and much more. Are you pictured?

Heidi Mercer (left) and Vicky Williams showing off their bags at Fulwood High School, Preston back in 1998

1. Preston high schools

Heidi Mercer (left) and Vicky Williams showing off their bags at Fulwood High School, Preston back in 1998 Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Halle Orchestra violinist Mike Hall with Tulketh High School pupils Gemma Campbell and Karen Heywood during a music workshop at the Preston school in 1998

2. Preston high schools

Halle Orchestra violinist Mike Hall with Tulketh High School pupils Gemma Campbell and Karen Heywood during a music workshop at the Preston school in 1998 Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Pupils from Fulwood High School who took part in Preston College's Ready, Steady, Cook in 1998. Winners Tom Arkwright and Gemma Brown were treated to lunch at Winckley Square Restaurant, Preston

3. Preston high schools

Pupils from Fulwood High School who took part in Preston College's Ready, Steady, Cook in 1998. Winners Tom Arkwright and Gemma Brown were treated to lunch at Winckley Square Restaurant, Preston Photo: Martin Cowey

Aunus Yasin, 11, from Christ the King High School, Frenchwood, Preston, looks at Hamlet by Carel Weight during a 1999 visit to the Harris Museum and Art Gallery

4. Preston high schools

Aunus Yasin, 11, from Christ the King High School, Frenchwood, Preston, looks at Hamlet by Carel Weight during a 1999 visit to the Harris Museum and Art Gallery Photo: Lindsey North

