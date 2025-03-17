They captured pupils at work in classrooms, in sports activities, music celebrations and much more. Are you pictured?
Heidi Mercer (left) and Vicky Williams showing off their bags at Fulwood High School, Preston back in 1998 Photo: Kevin McGuinness
Halle Orchestra violinist Mike Hall with Tulketh High School pupils Gemma Campbell and Karen Heywood during a music workshop at the Preston school in 1998 Photo: Kevin McGuinness
Pupils from Fulwood High School who took part in Preston College's Ready, Steady, Cook in 1998. Winners Tom Arkwright and Gemma Brown were treated to lunch at Winckley Square Restaurant, Preston Photo: Martin Cowey
Aunus Yasin, 11, from Christ the King High School, Frenchwood, Preston, looks at Hamlet by Carel Weight during a 1999 visit to the Harris Museum and Art Gallery Photo: Lindsey North