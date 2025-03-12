37 brilliant old pictures of Preston high schools, teachers & students in the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 12th Mar 2025, 10:24 BST

For anyone who grew up and went to school back in the 1990s, you’ve come to the right place.

There’s nothing like digging out old school photos for a reminisce and - at times - a good giggle. And so, without further ado, here are some of our best archive pictures of Preston secondary schools back in the ‘90s to celebrate World Teachers’ Day.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

ICYMI: 47 incredible photographs from Broughton in Preston during the 1970s and 1980s

I journey through Preston in bygone days through a fascinating, electic mix of old photographs

I have dug out amazing pictures of Preston landladies who kept the pints flowing in the 90s and 00s

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP.

1. Pupils from Fulwood High School, near Preston, who achieved 100% attendance. Pictured (bottom from left to right): Reena Modasiya, 16, Catherine Fell,15. Bottom (left to right): Philip Bathgate, 15, Frances Harris,16, and Mark Stevenson, 16 Photo: Ian Robinson

National World

Photo Sales

2. Gemma Collinson and Scott Croly of Longridge High School, working on a CD at Preston College in 1998 Photo: Kevin McGuinness

National World

Photo Sales

3. Prince Charles with pupils from Moor Park High School at Marks and Spencers, Fishergate, Preston Photo: Ian Robinson

National World

Photo Sales

4. Mr Hutchinson, head teacher from Walton-le-Dale High School, Preston, with pupils (from left) Alan Parkinson, Layna Robinson, Kerrie Armistead, David Usman and Andrew Batt, all aged 12 years Photo: Archive

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonSchoolsLEPNewsletter
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice