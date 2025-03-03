I browse Preston indoor market through amazing retro photos from the 1990s

It was once a thriving shopping mecca for the people of Preston and many will remember the friendly stallholders and their shiny wares for years to come. We’ve picked out some images of the Indoor Market that haven’t been seen for a while and hope they will bring the memories flooding back.
Hardware stall found on the upstairs section of Preston's Indoor Market. This image was taken in 1996 Photo: Lindsey North
This image from 1990 shows a bustling Preston Indoor Market Photo: Archive
At Christmas in 1985 market trader Mavis Brown was the proud winner of the Best Decorated Stall Photo: Bernard Howe
Cinders and Santas were the winners in a annual competition to bring Christmas cheer to Preston's Indoor Market. Winners of the 1988 contest were: Edward Starr, Norma Baines, Dorothy Campbell, Margaret Ashton and Betty Whiteside Photo: Archive
