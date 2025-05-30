Lancashire Retro: 17 photos of Saul Street Baths in Preston which will bring back forgotten memories

Published 30th May 2025, 12:01 BST

Saul Street Baths first opened to the public in 1936.

But as few of us will remember that particular event we thought we would bring you some more recent pictures – dating from the 60s through to its closure in 1991. As many will remember Saul Street Baths was demolished in 1991 and replaced with the current Preston Crown Courts complex

This image shows a large group of protestors gathered outside Saul Street Baths to complain about its closure

1. Saul Street Baths

This image shows a large group of protestors gathered outside Saul Street Baths to complain about its closure

Because Saul Street Baths was also used as a dance hall the interior was very different to many other swimming venues around the county. It's grandeur can be seen here in this image from 1986

2. Saul Street Baths

Because Saul Street Baths was also used as a dance hall the interior was very different to many other swimming venues around the county. It's grandeur can be seen here in this image from 1986

This picture was taken in 1969 and shows workmen putting down the flooring which would become the famous ballroom - as Saul Street Baths doubled up as a dancing venue

3. Saul Street Baths

This picture was taken in 1969 and shows workmen putting down the flooring which would become the famous ballroom - as Saul Street Baths doubled up as a dancing venue

Baths manager Mr Tom Aldridge standing next to the learner pool in 1977. As you can see the pool was named after him, he was held in such high regard

4. Saul Street Baths

Baths manager Mr Tom Aldridge standing next to the learner pool in 1977. As you can see the pool was named after him, he was held in such high regard

