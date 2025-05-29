Lancashire Retro: 35 brilliant pictures of nostalgia take you on a trip back in time to Preston's past

It may seem incredible, but we are currently just as far away from the year 1960 as the year 1960 was from the late 1800s.

And so, while the ‘60s may seem like a pretty recent era, the steady march of time means that plenty has change across the intervening decades. But you can still take a trip back in time to 1960s Preston by flicking through our best archive pictures of Preston back in those days.

Lune Street, Preston 1960 East side of Lune Street looking north, showing Molyneux butcher's shop. Above the Star Bargain Shop are the former print works of Mather Brothers.

1. 1960s Preston

Lune Street, Preston 1960 East side of Lune Street looking north, showing Molyneux butcher's shop. Above the Star Bargain Shop are the former print works of Mather Brothers. Photo: PDA

Mormon Chapel, Vauxhall Road, Preston 1960 The Mormons, founded in 1830, first came to Preston in 1837. They preached at Vauxhall Road Chapel and the first baptisms took place in the River Ribble. The building was later used as a boys club by St. Augustine's Church. Demolished in 1962.

2. 1960s Preston

Mormon Chapel, Vauxhall Road, Preston 1960 The Mormons, founded in 1830, first came to Preston in 1837. They preached at Vauxhall Road Chapel and the first baptisms took place in the River Ribble. The building was later used as a boys club by St. Augustine's Church. Demolished in 1962. Photo: PDA

Blackpool Road, Preston 1960.

3. 1960s Preston

Blackpool Road, Preston 1960. Photo: RETRO

Cheapside, Preston 1960 Maypole with Boots on the right. The three low roofed shops which now are occupied by Yates jewellers comprise the last survivors of the old buildings that used to stand on this street.

4. 1960s Preston

Cheapside, Preston 1960 Maypole with Boots on the right. The three low roofed shops which now are occupied by Yates jewellers comprise the last survivors of the old buildings that used to stand on this street. Photo: PDA

