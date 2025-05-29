Can you name these lost and forgotten local pubs in Preston through retro photos?

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 29th May 2025, 12:39 BST

We thought we’d test your knowledge and see how many of these forgotten Preston pubs you can name.

They were at the heart of their communities where people put the world to rights but do you remember them? We’ve blurred the names out to make it more difficult!

ICYMI: Lancashire Retro: 35 brilliant pictures of nostalgia take you on a trip back in time to Preston's past

26 brilliant retro photos of Preston City Centre in the 1990s including landmarks, shops, streets and pubs

Preston Retro: 29 incredible retro pictures travel 80 years back in time to the mid-1940s

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

Name the pub

1. Retro Pub Quiz

Name the pub | National World

Photo Sales
Unusual name

2. Retro Pub Quiz

Unusual name | National World

Photo Sales
A famous neighbourhood

3. Retro Pub Quiz

A famous neighbourhood | National World

Photo Sales

4. xx

xx

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice