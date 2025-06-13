Lancashire Retro: 10 artists who performed in Preston before they hit the big time - including Ed Sheeran

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Jun 2025, 14:25 BST

These musicians have all achieved incredible success.

And Preston was a stop-off on their way to stardom. Ed Sheeran at the Mad Ferret, Coolio performing in someone’s living room and the Spice Girls at Avenham Park, the year their debut hit Wannabe shot straight to the top of the charts. You heard them all here first…

ICYMI: Lancashire Retro: 25 headteachers you might remember from your 1990s Preston school days

Lancashire Retro: 51 amazing pictures which take you back to 1972 in Preston

Lancashire Retro: 17 photos of Saul Street Baths in Preston which will bring back forgotten memories

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

David Guetta performed at a festival in Moor Park in 2007. He was well on his way to stardom with a string of singles already released but it wasn't until two years later when his single 'When Love Takes Over' finally saw his career really take off

1. Before they hit the big time

David Guetta performed at a festival in Moor Park in 2007. He was well on his way to stardom with a string of singles already released but it wasn't until two years later when his single 'When Love Takes Over' finally saw his career really take off Photo: Laszlo Balogh

Photo Sales
Ed Sheeran performing at The Mad Ferret in Preston, 2011. This was the year when his debut single The A Team was released

2. Before they hit the big time

Ed Sheeran performing at The Mad Ferret in Preston, 2011. This was the year when his debut single The A Team was released Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Photo Sales
Spice Girls putting life and soul into the performance in the Avenham Park concert in 1996. This was the year they released their debut single Wannabe

3. Before they hit the big time

Spice Girls putting life and soul into the performance in the Avenham Park concert in 1996. This was the year they released their debut single Wannabe Photo: Terry Bromley

Photo Sales
Calvin Harris who performed at a huge 10 day festival in Preston which showcased up and coming musical talent in 2007

4. Before they hit the big time

Calvin Harris who performed at a huge 10 day festival in Preston which showcased up and coming musical talent in 2007 Photo: Becky Matthews

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ed SheeranPrestonSpice Girls
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice