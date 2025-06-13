And Preston was a stop-off on their way to stardom. Ed Sheeran at the Mad Ferret, Coolio performing in someone’s living room and the Spice Girls at Avenham Park, the year their debut hit Wannabe shot straight to the top of the charts. You heard them all here first…
David Guetta performed at a festival in Moor Park in 2007. He was well on his way to stardom with a string of singles already released but it wasn't until two years later when his single 'When Love Takes Over' finally saw his career really take off Photo: Laszlo Balogh
Ed Sheeran performing at The Mad Ferret in Preston, 2011. This was the year when his debut single The A Team was released Photo: Kevin McGuinness
Spice Girls putting life and soul into the performance in the Avenham Park concert in 1996. This was the year they released their debut single Wannabe Photo: Terry Bromley
Calvin Harris who performed at a huge 10 day festival in Preston which showcased up and coming musical talent in 2007 Photo: Becky Matthews
