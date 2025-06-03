Lancashire Retro: 25 headteachers you might remember from your 1990s Preston school days

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:58 BST

These brilliant pictures remember headteachers in the past.

They were all at the top of their game in the 1990s and were the driving force behind the success of local schools. Is your headteacher pictured?

Graham Robinson is retiring after 13 years as headteacher at Moor Nook Primary School, Preston. He is pictured here receiving his leaving gift from pupils Laura Booth and Keith Stocks.

1. Headteachers, 1990s

Graham Robinson is retiring after 13 years as headteacher at Moor Nook Primary School, Preston. He is pictured here receiving his leaving gift from pupils Laura Booth and Keith Stocks. | National World

Picnic time, infants Daniel Carruthers, five and Gabrielle Critchley, five, with Sam Critchley and headteacher Lesley Maddock during the infants end of term picnic at Howick CE School at Penwortham near Preston

2. Preston headteachers

Picnic time, infants Daniel Carruthers, five and Gabrielle Critchley, five, with Sam Critchley and headteacher Lesley Maddock during the infants end of term picnic at Howick CE School at Penwortham near Preston | National World

Headteacher of St. James CE School Leyland, Kathleen Tyson with the certificate for her new qualifications

3. Headteachers, 1990s

Headteacher of St. James CE School Leyland, Kathleen Tyson with the certificate for her new qualifications | National World

From left, Broughton High School headteacher Bob Davies, year 9 pupils Ami Tschobotko, 13 and Holly Callaghan, 13 and deputy headteacher Frank Pemberton with the IIP award presented to the school by LAWTEC

4. Headteachers, 1990s

From left, Broughton High School headteacher Bob Davies, year 9 pupils Ami Tschobotko, 13 and Holly Callaghan, 13 and deputy headteacher Frank Pemberton with the IIP award presented to the school by LAWTEC | National World

