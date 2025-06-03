They were all at the top of their game in the 1990s and were the driving force behind the success of local schools. Is your headteacher pictured?
1. Headteachers, 1990s
Graham Robinson is retiring after 13 years as headteacher at Moor Nook Primary School, Preston. He is pictured here receiving his leaving gift from pupils Laura Booth and Keith Stocks. | National World
2. Preston headteachers
Picnic time, infants Daniel Carruthers, five and Gabrielle Critchley, five, with Sam Critchley and headteacher Lesley Maddock during the infants end of term picnic at Howick CE School at Penwortham near Preston | National World
3. Headteachers, 1990s
Headteacher of St. James CE School Leyland, Kathleen Tyson with the certificate for her new qualifications | National World
4. Headteachers, 1990s
From left, Broughton High School headteacher Bob Davies, year 9 pupils Ami Tschobotko, 13 and Holly Callaghan, 13 and deputy headteacher Frank Pemberton with the IIP award presented to the school by LAWTEC | National World
