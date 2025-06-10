Lancashire Retro: 51 amazing pictures which take you back to 1972 in Preston

It may be hard to believe, but the early ‘70s are not five decades in the past...

And while it may seem like another era for many, for countless others those 50 years will have passed in the blink of an eye. So take a trip down memory lane and have a look at some of our best archive pictures of life in Preston back in 1972.

1. 1972 Preston

These 3 photos are from the 1972 guild. The float was entered by the Preston & District Football League depicting football through the ages. I am going to send you a number of photos from different occasions of the league as from next season we have changed our name after over a hundred years. Hope you find the time and space to print them in retro as I am forever getting calls to put more photos in as people like to see them especially the wives or children of the players who have unfortunately died and they may have never seen the photos. Photo sent in by Frank Smith Photo: Picasa

Hundreds of striking BAC workers formed up three abreast in a column of hundreds of yards long for their protest march through the centre of Preston. The column bedecked with banners proclaiming in a mixture of Lancashire dialect and economic fact moved away slowly from Cheviot Street. The procession, estimated by the organisers at 2,500 to 3,000 strong, snaked slowly towards the town centre flanked by police motor cyclists

2. 1972 Preston

Hundreds of striking BAC workers formed up three abreast in a column of hundreds of yards long for their protest march through the centre of Preston. The column bedecked with banners proclaiming in a mixture of Lancashire dialect and economic fact moved away slowly from Cheviot Street. The procession, estimated by the organisers at 2,500 to 3,000 strong, snaked slowly towards the town centre flanked by police motor cyclists Photo: RETRO

The annual Leyland pram race got off to a good start when the event was kicked off by skipper Graham Hawkins, Alan Kelly and George Ross from Preston North End. The race, held in Worden Park, was to raise money for the Leyland and District Committee of the Cancer Research Campaign

3. 1972 Preston

The annual Leyland pram race got off to a good start when the event was kicked off by skipper Graham Hawkins, Alan Kelly and George Ross from Preston North End. The race, held in Worden Park, was to raise money for the Leyland and District Committee of the Cancer Research Campaign Photo: RETRO

Punters at The Queen's Arms in Kirkham put their hands in their pockets to provide youngsters at Preston's Shepherd Street Mission with a super see-saw

4. 1972 Preston

Punters at The Queen's Arms in Kirkham put their hands in their pockets to provide youngsters at Preston's Shepherd Street Mission with a super see-saw Photo: RETRO

