I would love to go back to the 1990s and revisit Yates's in Preston just to relive the atmosphere

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:57 BST

Yates’s was quite the popular watering hole back in the day.

And so, in honour of the venue, we’ve put together a collection of our best archive pictures of merrymakers at Yates’s down the decades.

How good would it be to go back for one night? The atmosphere was always brilliant, and it was packed out.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Bouncers on duty outside Yates's Wine Lodge in 1995

1. Preston Yates's

Bouncers on duty outside Yates's Wine Lodge in 1995 Photo: RETRO

Enjoying the Millennium fun in Yates' s jWine Lodge, Preston, are this group of revellers from Ashton

2. Preston's Yates's

Enjoying the Millennium fun in Yates' s jWine Lodge, Preston, are this group of revellers from Ashton Photo: RETRO

Andy Palmer, landlord of Yates's Wine Lodge, Preston, which has lowered its prices for bitter and lager saving drinkers approximately fifty pence - anyone remember this?

3. Preston's Yates's

Andy Palmer, landlord of Yates's Wine Lodge, Preston, which has lowered its prices for bitter and lager saving drinkers approximately fifty pence - anyone remember this? Photo: RETRO

The Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Coun. Joe and Enid Hood, and Davina Dickson from Yates's Wine Lodge, celebrate the pub chain's 144th birthday party in Preston

4. Preston's Yates's

The Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Coun. Joe and Enid Hood, and Davina Dickson from Yates's Wine Lodge, celebrate the pub chain's 144th birthday party in Preston Photo: RETRO

