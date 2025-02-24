From rave nights to student-favourite superclubs, Preston has been home to some truly iconic venues over the years and, if you were in your clubbing prime during the 80s and 90s, you were lucky enough to enjoy some of the best loved nightspots in the city’s history. I revisit Preston nightclubs Squires, Warehouse and Squires through amazing 1980s and 1990s pictures
Here are a few standout venues – how many of them did you used to frequent?
1. 1980s & 1990s Preston nightclubs
Located on St John’s Place, Preston, this alternative nightclub was originally named The Warehouse when it first opened in 1972, then renamed Raiders, then back to The Warehouse in 1988. Popularity of the club led to expansion; with the middle floor opening in 1990 and a third floor in 1993 Photo: RETRO
2. 1980s & 1990s Preston nightclubs
A picture taken from the back of the main stage at Feel. Probably the biggest and most successful dance club night in Preston’s history, Feel was a ‘super club’ that was based at the University of Central Lancashire venue from January 1994 to 2005 and was renowned across the country Photo: RETRO
3. 1980s & 1990s Preston nightclubs
4. 1980s & 1990s Preston nightclubs
Preston’s only floating nightspot, the Manxman spent its first 20 years as a ferry between the Isle of Man and Liverpool. It also sailed from Fleetwood. Built at the Cammell Laird shipyard in 1955 for the Isle of Man Steam packet company, it ceased service in 1982. It was then brought to dock at Preston and served as a popular entertainments complex until 1991 Photo: RETRO
