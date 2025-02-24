They wrap up one year in Preston from May Day protests to the Queen arriving at Preston station, flats at Avenham Park, streets in the city centre and lots of faces. So take a look as I find out what our city was like in the early 1980s through 25 fascinating retro pictures.
ICYMI: 26 emotive historical pictures of Lancashire through a century including Blackpool, Preston and Burnley
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.