Published 26th Feb 2025, 09:17 BST
This wonderful set of pictures sum up how 1970 looked in Preston.

They are so resonate of the era, the cars, striking buildings and a fabulous colour picture of kids in Avenham Park on Easter Sunday. Follow me as I revisit Preston 55 years ago through old pictures to see what our city was like

The Fish Market, Preston circa 1970. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society.

1. Preston, 1970

The Fish Market, Preston circa 1970. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. | National World

Exterior of shop and view of Friargate

2. Preston, 1970

Exterior of shop and view of Friargate | National World

Preston Bus Station and the ubiquitous Vauxhall Viva

3. Preston, 1970

Preston Bus Station and the ubiquitous Vauxhall Viva | National World

Clark's Yard, Church Street, Preston 1970 Church Street is seen at the far end of the narrow passage. Demolished in 1970 in order to provide a service access to the new Guild Hall. Clark's Yard was listed on the town map of 1684

4. Preston, 1970

Clark's Yard, Church Street, Preston 1970 Church Street is seen at the far end of the narrow passage. Demolished in 1970 in order to provide a service access to the new Guild Hall. Clark's Yard was listed on the town map of 1684 | National World

