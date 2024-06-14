See how Preston has changed over the intervening seven decades by checking out some of our very best retro archive pictures from the late 1950s.
1. Made in Preston. The Bond P3 Scooter Made at Sharps Commercials, Ribbleton Lane, Preston. The P1 was rolled out in 1958 shotly to be followed by the P2. Models P3 and P4 made their debut in 1959. Production finally ended in 1962. for more information on Lawrie Bond read Nick Wotherspoons book
2. The Port Admiral Hotel, Lancaster Road, Preston 1959 East side of Lancaster Road, looking north, prior to alterations for the Ring Road. The Port Admiral Hotel is just visible on the left. the North Road Motor and Cycle Company on right.
3. Preston Docks 1958 The Petrofina fuel depot at Preston in 1958 sees AEC Mammoth Major MBA 267 along with 1956 registered S18 Foden LBA 353 still in their âSUPERâ livery. Both of these Isherwoods vehicles were fitted with 4000 gallon carrying capacity tanks which were later repainted in 'VIP Petrol' livery
4. Made in Preston. The Bond P1 / P2 Scooter Made at Sharps Commercials, Ribbleton Lane, Preston. The P1 was rolled out in 1958 shotly to be followed by the P2. Models P3 and P4 made their debut in 1959. Production finally ended in 1962. for more information on Lawrie Bond read Nick Wotherspoon's book
