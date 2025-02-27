I tour Preston Bus Station through amazing historic photos from its construction to use

Through a great set of photos I tour Preston Bus Station from its planned site to construction and beyond.

Completed in 1969, it is one of the most iconic and divisive structures in the city.

Designed by Keith Ingham and Charles Wilson of Building Design Partnership (BDP), its bold Brutalist architecture became a symbol of 1960s urban planning. With its sweeping, curved concrete facade and vast size, the bus station was once the largest in Europe, boasting 80 bus bays and a multi-storey car park above.

Preston Bus Station concourse

1. Preston Bus Station

Preston Bus Station concourse | National World

Photographed from the top of the new bus station. Saul street Swimming Baths are seen at the left of the image.

2. Preston Bus Station

Photographed from the top of the new bus station. Saul street Swimming Baths are seen at the left of the image. | National World

Ready to listen, from left, Ashley Weir from Stagecoach Ribble, Tim Gornall from Lancashire County Council and Frank Demolfetta from Preston Bus during the Public Transport Surgery held at Preston Bus Station.

3. Preston Bus Station

Ready to listen, from left, Ashley Weir from Stagecoach Ribble, Tim Gornall from Lancashire County Council and Frank Demolfetta from Preston Bus during the Public Transport Surgery held at Preston Bus Station. | National World

Preston Bus Station circa early 70s

4. Preston Bus Station

Preston Bus Station circa early 70s | National World

