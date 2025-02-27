Completed in 1969, it is one of the most iconic and divisive structures in the city.
Designed by Keith Ingham and Charles Wilson of Building Design Partnership (BDP), its bold Brutalist architecture became a symbol of 1960s urban planning. With its sweeping, curved concrete facade and vast size, the bus station was once the largest in Europe, boasting 80 bus bays and a multi-storey car park above.
