62 impressive retro pictures of 1955 Preston which focus on schools, streets and people

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Dec 2024, 10:10 GMT

This collection of retro archive pictures from Preston in 1955 is incredible

Depicting life as it was some 69 years in the past, it even includes a few rare images of Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to the city. Take a look...

1955 Pleasant Street in Preston, scene of a 'slum-clearance order'. On the right are four houses which have had a face lift

1. Preston, 1955

1955 Pleasant Street in Preston, scene of a 'slum-clearance order'. On the right are four houses which have had a face lift

Preston Digital Archive H. Samuel, Jewellers, Fishergate, Preston c.1955 Also seen is the entrance to the Mitre Hotel at right.

2. Preston, 1955

Preston Digital Archive H. Samuel, Jewellers, Fishergate, Preston c.1955 Also seen is the entrance to the Mitre Hotel at right.

Thomas Croft's brickworks, in Preston, circa 1955

3. Preston, 1955

Thomas Croft's brickworks, in Preston, circa 1955

Canal Basins, Preston c.1955 Looking south towards Marsh lane bridge from the west bank adjacent to Leighton Street coal yards.

4. Preston, 1955

Canal Basins, Preston c.1955 Looking south towards Marsh lane bridge from the west bank adjacent to Leighton Street coal yards.

