Travel back in time with these 49 retro pics of Preston in 1967, from police and roadworks to schools

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:38 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 08:19 BST

The '60s was an amazing time,

From the release of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band to Charlie Chaplin's last film and England basking in their World Cup glory the year before, 1967 was a heady time to be alive. And life in Preston was no different - take a look at some of our best archive pictures from that heady era.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

21 best pubs and bars in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble to enjoy a beer in the sunshine

39 retro pictures of Preston high street back in the day, including long lost old school shops

The 17 oldest businesses or companies in Preston which are still open and trading to this day

37 retro pics of party people at the incredible 2019 Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's reunion party

I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades

1. Friargate Street Scene, Preston. January 16, 1967

National World

Photo Sales

2. 1967 - Miss Teen Queen and runner up with Miss Preston North End 1967 - 1968 at Top Rank nightclub, in Preston, from- Vin Sumner collection

National World

Photo Sales

3. A busy Ribble Bus Station in Tithebarn Street, Preston, in 1967

National World

Photo Sales

4. Todays Looking Back shows a southbound cement train passing Preston No. 5 Signalbox in 1967. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaPreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice