47 lost retro photos which sum up Preston in the 1970s that will jog your memory

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Oct 2025, 09:45 BST

These cracking pictures round-up an era.

We are talking 1970s and they reflect life in our city 50 odd years ago. Plenty of faces too - do you recognise anyone?

The invincible St Maria Goretti's continued on their winning way with a 5-3 victory over St Oswald's in the Preston and District Cub Cup Final at Kennington Road primary school. Unbeaten during the last two years, the Ribbleton side were completing a fine treble, having previously secured the Cub League championship and carried off the Cunningham Trophy. Picture shows St Maria Goretti captain David Blaylock being chaired by his delighted team mates

National World

Photo Sales

Panto chorus girls appearing in Goldilocks and Three Bears at the Charter Theatre, Preston. From left: Jane Mitchell, Fulwood, Preston; Debbie Smyth, St Annes; Marie Preston, of Blackpool; Sue Boardman of Grange Park, Blackpool; Debbie Mitchell, Farington Moss, near Preston; Kelly Francis, North Shore, Blackpool

National World

Photo Sales

The newly formed Preston Youth Bowling team. Front, from left: Paul Newsham, Barry Sutton, John Nowell, Andrew Fairclough, Peter Hadfield, Keith Bond. Back: Philip Scott, Jimmy Turner, Thomas Ashcroft, Glen Swarbick, Mick Nelson, Stephen Halsall, Roy Hatsell (manager)

National World

Photo Sales

Trade unionists on strike at the Preston Council depot in Argyll Road keep warm on the picket line Winter of Discontent January 22, 1979

National World

Photo Sales
