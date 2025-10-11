31 amazing photos showing Preston teenagers of the 90s to take you back to your school days

We are looking back at your school days with trip down memory lane to one Preston school.

Our archives have thrown up these pictures from the 90s at Broughton High School. Do you recognise anyone? Does it bring back hazy memories of your time at school?

With just a few shopping days to Christmas, the record industry is waiting to see which record will be the Number One on December 25. The new version of Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas is odds on favourite. But some pupils at Broughton High School had a listen to some of the others. The Juke Box Jury were Katherine Keane, 15; Barrie-John Williams, 15; Liz Bulman, 15; Sarah Devaney, 15; Chris Swarbrick, 16; and Michael Staniforth, 16

1. Broughton High School memories

Pupils at a Preston high school had fun with an It's a Knockout tournament and raised hundreds of pounds for the Lancashire Evening Post Magic Million Appeal. Pictured are some of the Broughton High School pupils who took part in the event

2. Broughton High in the 90s

John Carroll, 15, (front) with fellow cast members (left to right) Eva Dunne, 15, Darren Fitzpatrick, 15, Rachel Fletcher, 15, and Louise McGlausson, 15, in rehearsal for the Broughton High School production of A Midsummer Nights Dream

3. Broughton High in the 90s

Foot sure youngsters from a Preston high school have every reason to look forward to the new football season. For Broughton High School's year seven team have been unbeaten throughout the past season, winning 12 matches and drawing one. The squad also won the Preston schools under 12 cup without conceding a single goal in the competition

4. Broughton High in the 90s

