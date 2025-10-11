Our archives have thrown up these pictures from the 90s at Broughton High School. Do you recognise anyone? Does it bring back hazy memories of your time at school?
With just a few shopping days to Christmas, the record industry is waiting to see which record will be the Number One on December 25. The new version of Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas is odds on favourite. But some pupils at Broughton High School had a listen to some of the others. The Juke Box Jury were Katherine Keane, 15; Barrie-John Williams, 15; Liz Bulman, 15; Sarah Devaney, 15; Chris Swarbrick, 16; and Michael Staniforth, 16 | National World
Pupils at a Preston high school had fun with an It's a Knockout tournament and raised hundreds of pounds for the Lancashire Evening Post Magic Million Appeal. Pictured are some of the Broughton High School pupils who took part in the event Photo: John Atkinson
John Carroll, 15, (front) with fellow cast members (left to right) Eva Dunne, 15, Darren Fitzpatrick, 15, Rachel Fletcher, 15, and Louise McGlausson, 15, in rehearsal for the Broughton High School production of A Midsummer Nights Dream Photo: Lindsey North
Foot sure youngsters from a Preston high school have every reason to look forward to the new football season. For Broughton High School's year seven team have been unbeaten throughout the past season, winning 12 matches and drawing one. The squad also won the Preston schools under 12 cup without conceding a single goal in the competition Photo: Archive