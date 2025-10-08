19 iconic photos transporting you back to 1990s Preston and a lost landmark you will remember

These scenes rewind 35 years ago to the 1990s.

The 1990s were another decade of change for Preston, with many more buildings being demolished, but new ones taking their place. Some parts of the town centre (as it still was then) were transformed completely. And Preston Docks moved from being a busy shipping area to a bustling leisure and living space.

As the Adelphi quarter takes shape, we've found an image that shows it in a very different light in 1990 when Henry Shutt's Corn Mill dominated the skyline on Adelphi Street, Preston

This was the junction of Charnley Street and St. Wilfrid Street, Preston in May 1990. Ideal Floors, Preston and S&I Trade Furnishings Ltd are occupying what used to be the car showroom for Loxhams Central Garage. Image & comment courtesy of Paul Grogan and Preston Digital Archive

Construction of housing and apartments at Princes Reach/Victoria Mansions, on the former Dock Estate, Preston, taken in 1993. Photograph by John Henry Payne, courtesy of Andrew Sanderson

A familiar sight to anyone who is from Preston or just visiting, the famous red telephone boxes on Market Street. Picture from 1997. Image kindly provided by the late Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson of the Preston Historical Society

