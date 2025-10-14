47 recognisable street scenes to take you on a journey through Preston in the 1950s and 1960s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 14th Oct 2025, 13:05 BST

These fascinating photos are a throwback to Preston in the 1950s and 1960s.

Plenty has changed about the city over the intervening seven decades or so and these brilliant scenes take a trip down memory lane to explore Preston as it once was. You will recognise many of then, even though it was so long ago.

1. This view of Mill Hill, Preston, at the junction of Mill Hill and Fylde Road, dates from 1950.Â Mill Hill took its name from the long demolished Friargate Windmill which was built on the high ground at the top of the hill.Â 

2. I came across this photo taken in 1950, and having read your recent article regarding the various locations of outdoor toilets in and around Preston of old, i thought this one really does show off the underground ones very well due to the fact that the photo is taken from above looking down on them and not as usual at ground level. Interesting also The New Vic Cinema was at that time campaigning for Sunday opening, how things have changed, i also notice that Rita Hayworrth and Glenn Ford were the stars of the film.

3. Preston Bus Station During Construction 1969 Showing the south end of the construction site Photo by Norman Askew. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/ Â© Preston Historical Society.

4. Church Street, Preston c.1950

