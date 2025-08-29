37 of the best pictures to bring back memories of Preston in the mid-70s

And so what better way to take a trip down memory lane than by flicking through our collection of the best archive pictures of Preston back in 1976?
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Conker Contest takes place at Market Square, Preston
September 25th 1976. Photo: RETRO
John McLellan and Pamela Booth, both aged 10, enjoy the fun of a bonfire night at Preston Amounderness Round Table's bonfire at Lytham Road, Fulwood Photo: RETRO
Forget Lapland and reindeer this year for Father Christmas is tucked away in Preston's Sherwood Forest. Santa is cheerier than ever beside Robin Hood, his merry men and the pint-supping Friar Tuck at the Lancaster Road Co-op. The store has gone to town and set up an animated Robin Hood scene starring the drinking Friar and Santa Photo: RETRO
A scene from "Unto Which It Shall Please God" performed by Hutton and Howick Townswomen's Guild on the first night of Preston and District Townswomen's Guild's four-day drama festival. Left to right: Marjorie Ainsworth, Joyce Savory, Joan Pickles, Muriel Corless, Mary Jasper and Doris Thompson Photo: RETRO