15 iconic photos from Top Rank Ballroom in Preston when it was the heart of entertainment in the 1960s

Published 13th Oct 2025, 11:36 BST

These awesome pictures are from the Vin Sumner Collection and capture life at the Top Rank Ballroom.

Sumner ran the club from from 1963 to 1971, and was well known for its party nights.

Vin Sumner had been engaged as a dance band promoter for both the Public Hall and Queens Hall Preston under his own banner The Vin Sumner Entertainment Agency.

He was notable for bringing The Beatles to the Public Hall on October 26, 1962 and again on September 13, 1963.

In 1963 he became the regional manager at the new Top Rank Ballroom on Church Street, leaving in 1971 to run the new Guild Hall, where he stayed for the next 14 years.

Vin died in June 2000 and is fondly remembered as the town’s foremost entertainment impresario. You may recognise some of the people in these photos.

Tom Finney rehearses the limbo dance. Caribbean Night.

Tom Finney rehearses the limbo dance. Caribbean Night.

Top Rank Ballroom, Preston 1962. Adoring fans attend a performance by Love Affair from the Vin Sumner Collection

Top Rank Ballroom, Preston 1962. Adoring fans attend a performance by Love Affair

Top Rank Ballroom, Preston 1963. Paul Wynter. Mr Universe. From the Vin Sumner Collection

Top Rank Ballroom, Preston 1963. Paul Wynter. Mr Universe.

The Vin Sumner Collection - The Top Rank Ballroom, Preston, 1960s - 1970s

The Top Rank Ballroom, Preston, 1960s - 1970s

