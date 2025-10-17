45 astonishing retro photos of Preston in 1950 showing city streets, daily life and a bygone era

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Oct 2025, 13:17 BST

Let’s delve back into the past...

To be given a glimpse of how your home city used to look 75 years ago is a pretty rare thing.

So, with that in mind, take a look through some of our best archive retro pics of Preston all the way back in 1950 for a taste of what the place used to look like.

1. Deepdale Football Stadium, Preston. Aerial image c.1950

2. Junction of North Road & Gardner Street, Preston c.1950 A poster advetising the upcoming production of 'Murder Mistaken' at The Royal Hippodrome theatre can be seen. This production by the Preston Rep commenced Monday Sep 7th. 1951

3. Elevated view of Preston c. 1950 Taken from the roof of the Harris Museum looking west

4. Our Lady's School Aspull rugby team in 1952.

