To be given a glimpse of how your home city used to look 75 years ago is a pretty rare thing.
So, with that in mind, take a look through some of our best archive retro pics of Preston all the way back in 1950 for a taste of what the place used to look like.
1. Deepdale Football Stadium, Preston.
Aerial image c.1950
National World
2. Junction of North Road & Gardner Street, Preston c.1950
A poster advetising the upcoming production of 'Murder Mistaken' at The Royal Hippodrome theatre can be seen. This production by the Preston Rep commenced Monday Sep 7th. 1951
3. Elevated view of Preston c. 1950
Taken from the roof of the Harris Museum looking west
4. Our Lady's School Aspull rugby team in 1952.
