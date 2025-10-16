19 fantastic photos show Preston school football teams, players and coaches from 1940s to 2000s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Oct 2025, 12:08 BST

This gallery of photos remember school football teams in the past.

Classic line-up scenes, some clutching silverware after hearty wins on the playing field remember games of the decades. Can you spot anyone you know?

Lostock Hall High School U-13's football team

1. School teams

Lostock Hall High School U-13's football team | National World

Cottam Primary School winners of the Preston Schools six-a-side football tournanment, back row, from left, Jack Rae, Rhys Turner, Sam Walker, Sam Heafield and teacher Gareth Hollinghurst, front row, from left, Ben Clayton, Josh Milne and Olivia Millington

2. School teams

Cottam Primary School winners of the Preston Schools six-a-side football tournanment, back row, from left, Jack Rae, Rhys Turner, Sam Walker, Sam Heafield and teacher Gareth Hollinghurst, front row, from left, Ben Clayton, Josh Milne and Olivia Millington | National World

Preston Grammar School, 1952

3. School teams

Preston Grammar School, 1952 | National World

Preston Grammar School under 14s football team of 1946/7

4. School teams

Preston Grammar School under 14s football team of 1946/7 | National World

