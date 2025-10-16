34 lost photos of Plungington Road in Preston that capture the 1980s and 1990s spirit

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Oct 2025, 14:21 BST

During the 1980s and 1990s, Plungington Road was a thriving hub on the way into Preston town centre.

Packed with busy shops and friendly faces, it offered a mix of variety, convenience, and a strong sense of community.

Locals remember it as the go-to place for groceries and everyday shopping, the place to stop for a chat.

The road bustled with life, and its welcoming atmosphere made it part of daily life.

These images capture the spirit of Plungington Road during its vibrant heyday. Take a look back.

1. An assortment of shops along Plungington Road in Preston, back in 1987 Photo: Archive

2. Another mainstay of Plungington Road in Preston is The Chicken Shop - I remember my mum taking me here as a child. And many will remember Derik's Plaice - the fish and chip shop a few doors down Photo: Archive

3. Stood on Plungington Road, looking towards Preston town centre as it was back in 1984 Photo: Archive

4. Chinese takeaway Bamboo has long been a mainstay of Plungington Road in Preston. This image was taken in 1985. Across the road from the takeaway was the dry cleaners Photo: Archive

