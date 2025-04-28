Featuring everything from a visit from Bing Crosby to a handful of less celebrity-tinged everyday happenings, it was quite the year, so check out our best archive pictures from that era.
1. Preston in 1977
Men employed through the Government's job creation programme digging up ancient tombstones in the grounds of Preston's Parish Church, to make way for landscaped gardens Photo: RETRO
2. Preston in 1977
Panto chorus girls appearing in Goldilocks and Three Bears at the Charter Theatre, Preston. From left: Jane Mitchell, Fulwood, Preston; Debbie Smyth, St Annes; Marie Preston, of Blackpool; Sue Boardman of Grange Park, Blackpool; Debbie Mitchell, Farington Moss, near Preston; Kelly Francis, North Shore, Blackpool Photo: RETRO
3. Preston in 1977
Bing Crosby arrives at Preston railway station ahead of his sold-out concert at Preston Guild Hall on September 22, 1977 Photo: RETRO
4. Preston in 1977
One thousand Lancashire brownies and guides formed a vivid symbolic backcloth to the diamond jubilee celebrations of the guiding movement The 60 year celebrations at Preston North End's football ground marked the growth of the area's guiding movement from 500 members at the birth of 1917 to the present 13,000. About 8,000 guides, brownies and rangers were present. Pictured are some of the Blackpool girls who gave a demonstration of old Lancashire dances Photo: RETRO
