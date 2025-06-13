39 fantastic retro pictures which take you back to the very early 1980s in Preston

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:27 BST

These amazing pictures were captured in the early 1980s.

It was 1981 to be precise and they remember the people and places of the time. They are actually 44 years old!

The first ladies' wrestling march to be staged in Preston - at the Guild Hall. The match was between Klondike Kate and Miss Mitzi Mueller. Eventual winner - Miss Mitzi Mueller

1. Life in Preston in 1981

The first ladies' wrestling march to be staged in Preston - at the Guild Hall. The match was between Klondike Kate and Miss Mitzi Mueller. Eventual winner - Miss Mitzi Mueller Photo: RETRO

Preston shoppers out looking for a bargain December 1981

2. Life in Preston in 1981

Preston shoppers out looking for a bargain December 1981 Photo: RETRO

Fears that the fifth annual Penwortham Gala would be a wash-out were dispelled when crowds turned out in their thousands, despite heavy rain. This group were representing Preston Pirhana Swimming Club

3. Life in Preston in 1981

Fears that the fifth annual Penwortham Gala would be a wash-out were dispelled when crowds turned out in their thousands, despite heavy rain. This group were representing Preston Pirhana Swimming Club Photo: RETRO

It wasn't just the genie that came out of Aladdin's lamp for Louise Male (far right). For the 28-year-old is looking forward to a bright 1981 thanks to her success in Preston Drama Club's Christmas panto. Some of the children's chorus and dancers and pictured with Louise, alongside the dame, Widow Twankey, played by Don Stephenson

4. Life in Preston in 1981

It wasn't just the genie that came out of Aladdin's lamp for Louise Male (far right). For the 28-year-old is looking forward to a bright 1981 thanks to her success in Preston Drama Club's Christmas panto. Some of the children's chorus and dancers and pictured with Louise, alongside the dame, Widow Twankey, played by Don Stephenson Photo: RETRO

