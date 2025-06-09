One of the peak eras in terms of culture, fashion, tech, and general excitement, the ‘90s in Preston was quite the time, so why not explore what things used to be like by checking out our very best archive pics from 1993 and 1994 below...
1. Preston 1990s
Four Preston youngsters showed team spirit when they took on a sporting challenge and netted up to Â£70 for Comic Relief. Brother and sister teams Mark and Clare Shirley and Christopher and Louise Allen, neighbours in Muirfield Close, took on a mammoth table tennis game lasting over 12 hours in the family garage | National World
2. Preston 1990s
All Hallows RC High school,near Preston who were selected to represent Lancashire in the Under1 4s and 16s teams.
October 1994. | National World
3. Preston 1990s
Basketball players were celebrating after beating off rivals in a North West college tournament. Blackpool Sixth Form College were the victors in the North West Ladies College Basketball Tournament, at Preston's West View Leisure Centre, after beating South Trafford College 15-10 in the finals. Pictured: Jeremy Mannino and his successful Blackpool Sixth Form College basketball tea | National World
4. Preston 1990s
Young would-be sports stars joined in a special two-day event to promote athletics for children in Preston. The youngsters took part in the The Athletic Experience at the West View Leisure Centre. The scheme was the result of a link between the Preston Harriers Athletics Club and Preston Leisure. Pictured above Grant Omerod of Longton demonstrates the long jump | National World
