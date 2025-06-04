Lancashire Retro: 21 favourite record shops where we'd buy our vinyls and CD's back in the day

It seems such a long-ago thing to do - flicking through rows of records, searching for the latest from your favourite band.

There was magic in seeing the Top Ten Singles change their place in the charts, losing yourself for hours browsing the vinyl’s, looking for one-offs and rare finds.

Now as playlists shuffle endlessly, we miss the tangiblity of record, they were real. These pictures are the record shops you remember...

Old record shops

1. Favourite Record Shops

Some readers may remember Brady's Records, located at Market Place, Preston. This image, taken in 1972, comes courtesy of Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson of the Preston Historical Society and Preston Digital Archive.

2. Favourite Record Shops

David Davies and Jeff Whitham at Cobweb Music , Teanlowe Centre Poulton

3. Favourite Record Shops

The new Music Zone shop in the Galleries. Picture Frank Orrell. Request Janet

4. Favourite Record Shops

