There was magic in seeing the Top Ten Singles change their place in the charts, losing yourself for hours browsing the vinyl’s, looking for one-offs and rare finds.
Now as playlists shuffle endlessly, we miss the tangiblity of record, they were real. These pictures are the record shops you remember...
