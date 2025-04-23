37 historical pictures which journey back to the 1960s in Preston

Sure, 1967 may be the year that gave us Pamela Anderson, Matt LeBlanc, and Will Ferrell, but it was also something of a bumper year for Preston as well.

Now some 57 years in the past, 1967 was about change, industry, and classic '60s sights and sounds in the North West, and so without further ado, I take you on a journey to the 1960s in Preston through 37 awesome pictures

1. Fishergate, Preston April 28, 1967 Preston Corporation Transport Bus No.36 passing Chapel Walks.

2. Ringway Road Construction, Preston c.1967 Properties on the north west side of Market Street seen during the construction of the 'Ringway' inner ring road scheme. The area in the right foreground was formely Starchhouse Square Bus Station

3. Elevated view of the Ringway Construction, Preston c.1967 The area in the lower foreground, slightly left of centre, is the erstwhile location of the Corporation Arms P.H. The partly demolished roof of Mather Brothers printers that faced Lune Street, is just right of centre. Photo by Terry Martin, courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

4. Preston Dairies Shop, Bow Lane, Preston 1967 For the most part this type of local shop has passed into history. Once found on almost every street corner in Preston

