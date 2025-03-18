These old school retro pictures will have you reminiscing about the good old days in 1980s Preston... if you can remember those times some 40+ years on!
1. Superstar rodent Roland Rat met some of his avid 'rat fans' when he toured the aisles of Morrisons supermarket at Riversway in Preston. The TV celebrity visited the new store to promote a new food named after him - Roland Rat Spaghetti Shapes
2. Miss Evening Post helps launch the new Preston Zippy buses at Preston bus station. But who is the gentleman with her?
3. Summertime blues have been given the old heave-ho - thousands of playful younsters can vouch for that. For they have been taking advantage of holiday play schemes at Lancashire leisure centres. Picture shows girls on the vault at Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre
4. 1987
Fun Fair on the Flag Market, Preston
