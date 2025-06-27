37 brilliant old photos of Preston in 1998 which remind us of one of the best decades ever

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST

In 1998, Preston was a town embracing both tradition and transformation as it headed towards the new millennium.

The year saw significant developments that reflected the changing face of the town.

The historic heart of Preston, with its bustling markets and iconic landmarks like the Harris Museum and Art Gallery, remained a focal point of daily life, while new retail developments began to reshape the landscape, offering more shopping and entertainment options for residents.

Education and infrastructure were also on the rise, with the University of Central Lancashire expanding its influence, attracting more students and contributing to the town’s growing reputation as an educational hub. The vibrant student population added to the lively atmosphere in the town, particularly around the university quarter.

1998 was also a year marked by community spirit, with local events and festivals bringing people together. Avenham and Miller Parks provided green spaces for relaxation and social gatherings, while Deepdale Stadium continued to be a source of pride for football fans, with Preston North End enjoying strong local support.

In the following collection, we revisit Preston in 1998 through a series of archive images, capturing the essence of the town during this dynamic period.

Musicians at the Leyland Motors Social Club, Leyland, Preston, before the Music For Life Festival in memory of guitarist Andy Sutton.

1. Preston in 1998

Musicians at the Leyland Motors Social Club, Leyland, Preston, before the Music For Life Festival in memory of guitarist Andy Sutton. Photo: Iain Lynn

Michael Kemp, manager of the Beat Street Cafe, Preston, with the new plastic bottles.

2. Preston in 1998

Michael Kemp, manager of the Beat Street Cafe, Preston, with the new plastic bottles. Photo: John Hughes

Shooting for the stars .... Sam, Kelly, Sarah and Abbi of Preston pop group Foxxx who have just recorded their first single and appeared at Miss UK final.

3. Preston in 1998

Shooting for the stars .... Sam, Kelly, Sarah and Abbi of Preston pop group Foxxx who have just recorded their first single and appeared at Miss UK final. Photo: NEIL CROSS

Lincoln City V Preston North End Preston score their second goal.

4. Preston in 1998

Lincoln City V Preston North End Preston score their second goal. Photo: Iain Lynn

